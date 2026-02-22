Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Willie Colon, Grammy-nominated Salsa musician, dies at 75; family issues statement

Willie Colon, Grammy-nominated Salsa musician, dies at 75; family issues statement

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Legendary Salsa musician Willie Colon breathed his last on Saturday morning. The Grammy-nominated musician was 75 years old. The family confirmed the news of his passing via social media post.

Willie Colon passed away at the age of 75.
Willie Colon passed away at the age of 75. Image Source : FB/ Willie Colon
New Delhi:

Grammy-nominated salsa musician Willie Colon passed away on Saturday morning. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family through a social media post. However, the cause of death has not been revealed.

The official statement read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colón. He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family (sic)."

It further added, "While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever. Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief (sic)." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Musician Passes Away
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\