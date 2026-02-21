Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form separate after 3 years of marriage, to co-parent child

New Delhi:

Hollywood Actress Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form, who got married in June 2022, have decided to split ways after three years of marriage. The couple has confirmed their split in a joint statement, stating that the decision to split ways was mutual and made after careful consideration.

The couple has asked for privacy during this time and has requested understanding from fans and the media as they go through this transition. Despite splitting ways, the couple has stated that they will continue to co-parent their child and will also ensure that they have a respectful relationship in the future.

Former couple requests privacy

Their representative confirmed this in an official statement to People magazine. They have mutually decided to separate. The statement said, 'Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have decided to separate. This decision has been made with love and respect. They will raise their child together and expect privacy for now.'

They were married in June 2022

The couple married in New Orleans in June 2022. They met accidentally on a street in New York during COVID-19. The two then got engaged in late 2021. In an old Instagram post, Alexandra described Andrew as 'the most wonderful person,' although the post has now been deleted.

The couple welcomed a son in 2024. Alexandra is also the stepmother of Andrew's two children, Rowan and Julian, whom Andrew shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.

Alexandra Daddario's career

Talking about her career, Alexandra began acting at the age of 16 with the TV show All My Children. She gained recognition for her role in the film Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and its sequel, where she played Annabeth Chase. She subsequently achieved further success with her lead role in Baywatch. She also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Rachel Patton in the first season of HBO's hit series The White Lotus.

