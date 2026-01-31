Will Rani Mukerji return as Shivani Shivaji Roy for Mardaani 4? What we know so far As Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 hits the screens, speculation about a possible fourth installment has emerged. Here's what we know so far about Rani Mukerji's potential return in a possible fourth part.

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 has been making headlines and receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics since it hit the big screens on Friday, January 30, 2026. Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial focuses on child trafficking and the exposure of the beggar mafia, led by Amma (played by Mallika Prasad).

Well, the ending of the Mardaani 3 has sparked speculation about Rani Mukerji’s return in a possible fourth instalment. Here's everything we know so far.

Will Rani Mukerji return for Mardaani 4?

It must be noted that Mardaani 3 doesn't end on a cliffhanger. However, during the climax, Rani Mukerji's character, Shivani Shivaji Roy, says that after overcoming the system difficulties she faced in the third instalment of the Mardaani series, she will now lead the Special Task Force. She will head her own team, allowing her to navigate the system's challenges seamlessly and tackle them effectively and the film ends on that note.

It has not been officially confirmed by Yash Raj Films whether there will be a Mardaani 4. However, chances are high that Shivani Shivaji Roy could return, with fans eagerly awaiting an official confirmation and announcement from YRF.

