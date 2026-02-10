Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail? Decade-old legal case explained Actor Rajpal Yadav is in jail after surrendering in a long-running cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. Here is all you need to know about the case.

New Delhi:

Actor Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar jail after surrendering in a long-running cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. The case relates to a Rs 5 crore loan taken to finance the film, bounced cheques, and a subsequent conviction under the Negotiable Instruments Act. After repeated delays and missed deadlines, the court rejected his final plea for time and ordered him to surrender.

The actor, before surrendering, reportedly said that he has no money and no friends who could help him with the financial situation. Amid this, Sonu Sood appealed to his industry colleagues to help the actor in lieu of work. As the conversation moves forward, let's decode the 10-year legal case against Yadav.

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

Rajpal Yadav’s jail term is the result of a cheque bounce case that began more than 10 years ago. In 2010, the Chup Chup Ke actor borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. When the film failed at the box office, he ran into financial trouble and struggled to repay the loan. Several cheques issued towards repayment later bounced, leading to a case under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Act and sentenced them to six months in jail. Yadav challenged the verdict through multiple appeals, but the case dragged on for years. During this time, the outstanding amount reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore, even though partial payments were made, including Rs 75 lakh in 2025.

As delays continued, the courts noted a lack of seriousness in settling the matter. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final request for more time to arrange funds and said further leniency could not be given, regardless of his public standing. The court ordered him to surrender immediately.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail at around 4 pm on Thursday to serve his six-month sentence. The money already deposited with the court has since been released to the complainant company.

What did Rajpal Yadav say before surrendering?

Moments before surrendering in Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav reportedly made an emotional statement that reflected the emotionak and financial burden placed on him. Quoted by News X, the actor was heard saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”

