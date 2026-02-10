Sonu Sood backs Rajpal Yadav after actor surrenders in Tihar jail: 'When one of our own…' Actor Sonu Sood has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav after the latter surrendered in a cheque bounce case. In a public message, Sonu Sood called Rajpal Yadav a gifted actor and urged the film industry to stand together during difficult times.

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav, on Thursday, surrendered in Tihar jail in the cheque bounce case. The surrender came hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his final plea seeking more time to arrange funds, effectively closing a long-running legal battle linked to his 2010 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

Sonu Sood, known for helping thousands of migrant workers reach their hometowns during Covid-19, stood in support of Rajpal Yadav. He urged his colleagues from the film industry to help the "gifted actor".

Sonu Sood stands in support of Rajpal Yadav

Taking to Instagram, Sonu Sood appealed to the film industry to support him and give him a small signing amount in lieu of work. The Fateh actor's note could be read: "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU SOOD)Sonu Sood's Instagram story on Rajpal Yadav

Why is Rajpal Yadav in jail?

The legal case involving Rajpal Yadav dates back to 2010, when the actor borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, leaving Yadav under severe financial pressure and making it difficult for him to repay the loan. Several cheques issued towards repayment later bounced, prompting the lender to initiate legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court found the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor and his wife guilty under Section 138 of the Act and sentenced them to six months in jail. Yadav challenged the verdict through multiple appeals, but the case remained unresolved for years. During this time, the outstanding amount reportedly increased to nearly Rs 9 crore, even as partial repayments were made, including Rs 75 lakh paid in 2025.

As the delays continued, the courts grew increasingly critical, observing a lack of seriousness in settling the dues despite repeated opportunities. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final request for a one-week extension to arrange funds, stating that further leniency could not be granted, irrespective of his public standing. The court ordered him to surrender immediately.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail at around 4 pm on Thursday to serve his six-month sentence. The money already deposited with the court has since been released to the complainant company, bringing a key chapter of the long-running case to a close.

Also read: 'Mere paas paise nahin hain': Rajpal Yadav's emotional words before surrendering at Tihar jail