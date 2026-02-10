'Mere paas paise nahin hain': Rajpal Yadav's emotional words before surrendering at Tihar jail Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his final plea for time in a cheque bounce case linked to his 2010 film Ata Pata Laapata. His alleged emotional words before entering the jail is going viral.

New Delhi:

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Thursday, February 5, after a court order in a cheque bounce case involving around Rs 2.5 crore. The surrender came hours after the Delhi High Court rejected his final plea seeking more time to arrange funds, effectively closing a long-running legal battle linked to his 2010 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

The case has followed Yadav for years and reached a decisive moment last week, with the court making it clear that no further extensions would be granted. With no relief forthcoming, the actor reported to the jail in the afternoon to begin serving his sentence, bringing the matter back into focus amid public attention.

Rajpal Yadav's emotional moments before surrender

Moments before surrendering, Rajpal Yadav reportedly made an emotional statement that reflected the strain the case has placed on him. Quoted by News X, the actor was heard saying, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own. (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other way… Sir, here we are all alone.)”

What is the Rajpal Yadav legal case all about?

The dispute dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his film, Ata Pata Laapata. The movie tanked at the box office, pushing the actor into utter financial strain, making repayment of the loan increasingly hard. Several cheques issued towards repayment later bounced, leading to legal action under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Yadav and his wife under Section 138 of the Act and sentenced them to six months’ imprisonment. Yadav challenged the verdict through multiple appeals, but the case continued for years. During this period, the outstanding amount reportedly rose to nearly Rs 9 crore, despite partial repayments, including Rs 75 lakh paid in 2025.

Repeated delays and missed deadlines eventually drew sharp observations from the judiciary, which noted a lack of seriousness in resolving the matter. On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Yadav’s final plea for a one-week extension to arrange funds, stating that repeated leniency could not be extended, regardless of his public stature. The court directed the actor to surrender without further delay.

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail at around 4 pm on Thursday to serve his six-month sentence. Funds already deposited with the court have since been released to the complainant company.

