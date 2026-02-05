Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case: Actor surrenders after Delhi High Court order Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered over a cheque dishonour case. This was after the Delhi High Court withdrew the leniency earlier granted to him and directed him to present himself before the concerned jail superintendent by February 4, 2026.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered in jail in connection with a cheque dishonour case, after clear directions from the Delhi High Court. The surrender came after the court withdrew the leniency earlier extended to him.

Delhi High Court directed that Yadav present himself before the concerned jail superintendent on February 4, 2026.

Rajpal Yadav surrenders after Delhi HC order

After surrendering, Rajpal Yadav once again appeared personally before the Delhi High Court seeking relief. He informed the court that he had brought a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and assured that the remaining amount would also be paid, requesting that relief be granted on that basis.

The court, however, reiterated that surrender was mandatory before any consideration on merits. It stated that only after surrender would the court examine whether any relief could be extended. The High Court had made it clear that the relief granted to the actor over time was based entirely on repeated assurances that the dispute would be settled amicably and that payments would be made to the complainant company. However, the court found that these assurances were not honoured, despite several opportunities.

Court cites repeated breaches, withdraws earlier leniency

Earlier, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma noted that the trial court’s sentence had been put on hold in June 2024 only to give Rajpal Yadav time to settle the matter. The court noted that clear deadlines had been fixed on multiple occasions, but payments amounting to several crores of rupees were not made. Even part payments promised through demand drafts and instalments were not deposited within the timelines recorded in court orders.

The judge also rejected explanations offered for technical or typographical errors in the demand drafts, stating that they were not convincing. The court pointed out that the commitments were made openly in court through senior lawyers, and that additional time was granted solely on the basis of instructions given by the petitioner himself.

In view of the repeated breaches and the actor’s admitted liability, the High Court refused to grant any further relief. It ordered that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General be released to the complainant company and directed Rajpal Yadav to surrender to serve the sentence awarded by the trial court.

