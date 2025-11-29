Who was Tony Germano? Brazilian actor dies at 55 after tragic fall Tony Germano, famous for his work in Nickelodeon shows like Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, and others, died at the age of 55. Know about his famous projects here.

New Delhi:

Brazilian actor Tony Germano, best known for his Portuguese voice performances in Nickelodeon shows like Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Go, Dog, Go!, and others, passed away at the age of 55 after a tragic fall at his residence in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

According to a report by People, Tony Germano died on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, after a fall at his residence and could not survive his injuries. Read further to know about his famous work here.

Who was Tony Germano?

Tony Germano was a voice-over artist and an actor. Throughout his acting career, he worked on several projects. His notable performances include As Núpcias de Drácula (2018), Labyrinth of Lost Boys (2025) and An Unforgettable Year: Autumn (2023). He also lent his voice to projects like Elena of Avalor and The Muppets.

Tony Germano dies at 55 in Brazil home

According to local outlets Folha de Sao Paulo and O Estado de Sao Paulo, Tony Germano suffered a fatal fall at his home in Sao Paulo amid renovations. It has been reported that he was staying at his parents' house in Brazil at the time of the accident, during which he lost his balance.

A representative for the actor told the publication, "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of actor and voice artist Tony Germano on the morning of Wednesday, November 26. Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries."

The statement also added, "We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time for his family, friends, and colleagues. Tony leaves behind a legacy of dedication, generosity and immense talent that touched everyone who had the privilege of working with him. His absence will be deeply felt."

Miguel Falabella pays tribute to Tony Germano in heartfelt post

Brazilian actor Miguel Falabella expressed his grief over the passing of Tony Germano. Sharing a picture of him, he captioned the post in Portuguese and wrote, "Tony Germano despede-se desse plano sob o forte aplauso de seus pares. Um profissional irretocável, um amigo querido, um ator de talento, tive o privilégio de estar a seu lado em algumas produções, como Annie e o Homem de la Mancha, entre outras. Dever cumprido, querido. Um beijo no coração. (Tony Germano bids farewell to this world to the warm applause of his peers. An impeccable professional, a dear friend, a talented actor – I had the privilege of working alongside him in several productions, such as Annie and Man of La Mancha, among others. Mission accomplished, dear friend. A kiss to the heart.)"

For the unversed, Tony Germano often shared pictures from his professional life on social media, especially on Instagram. He had over 5,000 followers on his Instagram account.

Also Read: The Hunt: Apple TV removes show material, pulls back release after makers faces plagiarism allegations