Who is Zanai Bhosle, whom netizens confused to be Mohammad Siraj's girlfriend?

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is in the news these days for her latest photo. Recently, she was seen partying with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, after which rumours of their dating started spreading rapidly on social media. Now Zanai has made it clear in gestures what is her relationship with Siraj. On the other hand, the Indian pacer also took to his Instagram stories to respond to the rumours but in a subtle way.

Zanai Bhosle was mistaken to be Siraj's girlfriend

Zanai Bhosle celebrated her 23rd birthday with great pomp a few days ago. Stars from the entertainment and sports world were also seen in this birthday celebration. She shared a series of photos on social media, in one of which she was seen smiling next to Siraj. Seeing the picture of Siraj and Zanai, netizens thought that they were dating. However, on the contrary, Zanai and Siraj share a relationship of brother and sister.

Zanai shared the same viral photo with Siraj on her Instagram story and wrote, 'My dear brother.' Siraj has also reshared her story and wrote, 'There is no sister like my sister. I cannot live anywhere without her. Like there is a moon among the stars, my sister is one in thousands.' With this, the celebs have put an end to their dating rumours.

Who is Zanai Bhosle?

Singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is also a singer like her grandmother. She has lent her voice to many music albums, including songs like Kehndi Hai and Saiya Bina. She is soon going to enter films as well. Her first film is Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh. In this film, she will be seen playing the role of Rani Sai Bai. The 23-year-old actor-singer is also very active on social media. She made her Instagram debut in February 2023 and currently has around 2 lakh 4 thousand followers.

