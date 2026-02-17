Who is SZA, American singer-songwriter who went viral for her Mahashivratri performance?

New Delhi:

Grammy Award-winning singer SZA , pronounced siz-uh, left many surprised after she was seen at Sadhguru’s Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on February 15. Known globally for her music, the American singer-songwriter's presence at the spiritual generated buzz online.

Dressed in a yellow saree, the 36-year-old singer attended the night-long event with her mother. Videos circulating on social media showed her taking part in the festivities alongside devotees. She also appeared briefly on stage, where she danced and joined in chants, becoming a part of the celebrations.

Why is SZA trending online?

In one widely shared clip, SZA greeted the gathering, saying, "Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" She then encouraged the crowd to join in, as chants of "Shiv Shambhu" echoed across the venue.

The singer was born Solána Imani Rowe on November 8, 1989, and grew up in Maplewood, New Jersey. While she is best known for her music, her visit to the Isha Foundation and her performance reflects a more personal side that she rarely shares with her followers. She had earlier documented parts of her spiritual journey at the foundation on Instagram. Reflecting on her participation in the Samyama programme in Tamil Nadu, she shared a series of photos and wrote, "Life is so profound and chaotic and beautiful . I have no words for my Samyama experience. No phone no mirrors no eye contact for 8+ days (these pics are from before n after lol the program ).. for a fundamental yapper I lost my mind .then found it. Came back to so much overwhelming information between the state of the world and my personal/professional life."

She continued, "But somehow it's all settling quietly and loudly at the same time. Infinite thanks to @isha.foundation @sadhguru @chekothari and EVERY isha volunteer that took care of my mother and myself . My love for the process and this life is indescribable .namaskaram."

This was not SZA's first visit to the ashram. The singer had previously visited the Isha Foundation in 2021 and has spoken about how the experience left a lasting impression on her life.

SZA received 5 nominations at Grammys 2026

Beyond this moment, SZA remains one of the most recognised voices in global music today. She enjoys a follower count of 23 million on Instagram, where she mostly posts glimpses from her work and bold photoshoots.

She also had a big role to play in the recently conducted Grammy Awards 2026. The singer received five nominations: Record of the Year for "luther", Song of the Year for "luther", Best Melodic Rap Performance for "luther", Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Crybaby", and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "30 For 30".

Including these, she has received a total of 31 Grammy nominations since 2018. Ahead of the 2026 awards, she has won five Grammys: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More" with Doja Cat, Best Progressive R&B Album for "SOS", Best R&B Song for "Snooze", Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Ghost in the Machine" with Phoebe Bridgers, and Best R&B Song for "Saturn".

SZA has also worked with several major artists across the industry. Her collaborations include Kendrick Lamar on "All the Stars" and "luther", Doja Cat on "Kiss Me More" and the "Kill Bill" remix, and Rihanna on "Consideration". She also co-wrote the Beyonce and Nicki Minaj hit "Feeling Myself".

