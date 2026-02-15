Mahashivratri 2026: 7 Bollywood songs that capture the spirit of Lord Shiva

New Delhi:

Mahashivratri has a certain mood. It’s not loud in the usual festive way. There’s a stillness to it, a kind of inward pull. And yet, over the years, Hindi cinema has found its own ways to tap into that energy. Sometimes through powerful chants, sometimes through quiet, almost meditative compositions, and sometimes by leaning into the sheer intensity associated with Lord Shiva.

This list brings together 7 songs that carry that spirit of Mahashivratri in different forms. Not all of them are obvious picks, but each one, in its own way, fits the feeling of Shivratri.

7 songs for Mahashivratri

1. Namo Namo - Kedarnath (2018)

There’s a raw, almost mountainous energy to this one. It builds slowly and then opens up, much like a yatra. You can feel both devotion and distance in it.

2. Jaikal Mahakal - Goodbye

The track by Amit Trivedi, Swanand Kirkire is about classical devotion and surrender, perfect to listen on Shiv Ratri.

3. Bolo Har Har Har - Shivaay (2016)

Loud, intense, and unapologetically grand, the song leans more into power than peace, but on Shivratri, that fierce energy makes sense.

4. Kaun Hai Woh (Shiv Tandav vibe portions) – Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi) (2015)

Not a direct bhajan, but the undertones of Shiva’s tandav are unmistakable. There’s a sense of destiny and something larger than life at play.

5. Bam Bholle - Laxmii (2020)

The song taps into the fierce energy, usually associated to a different side of Shiva.

6. Jai Jai Shiv Shankar - Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

Old-school, festive, slightly chaotic in the best way. It’s less about stillness, more about celebration. Think of it as the lighter side of devotion.

7. Har Har Mahadev - OMG 2 (2023)

Modern, slightly stylised, but still rooted in devotion. It tries to bridge old faith with a new cinematic language, and mostly succeeds.

Wishing you festive greetings on Mahashivratri!

