Who is Sofik Sk's girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the Bengali content creator

In this age of social media, people use various methods to become famous overnight but often they also fall prey of morphing. Recently, a video of Bhojpuri actress Kajal Kumari has also gone viral, in which she has taken strict action against those who made fake videos of her. On the other hand, now West Bengal influencer Sofik Sk is being trolled for releasing his viral MMS for gaining overnight fame. However, the Bengali influencer later apologised for the video.

But amid all this, his girlfriend Dostu Sonali has come under the radar too. The social media user, who featured in several of Sofik's videos is also going viral online.

What is the viral video controversy?

Currently, Sofik's viral video is trending. In this, he made a 6-minute, 6-second video with a girl. Following this, his girlfriend, Dostu Sonali, has also come into the spotlight. While Sofik's social media accounts reveal numerous videos, everyone is now claiming that he made such a video to go viral. This has been reported in the news.

Who are Sofik and Sonali?

Sofik SK, a resident of West Bengal, is a popular digital creator and the lead actor of Palli Gram TV. He tries captivates audiences with his comedy. Some of his popular content includes 'Sofik Ki Chalaki.' He has a strong fan following and is well-received for his comic timing. He is quite popular in Assam and Bengal. On the other hand Sonali is also a content creator and has 295K followers on Instagram.

What did Sofik say in the apology video?

In the apology video, Sofik SK claims he didn't create it. The video was on his girlfriend's phone and he didn't know how it ended up on social media platforms. Since the alleged video surfaced, it has become a trend on social media, making headlines.

