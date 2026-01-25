Who is Shefali Bagga, the BB contestant, spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal? Social media users were speculating if Yuzvendra Chahal's alleged relationship with RJ Mahvash had ended. Now, amidst all this, the spinner was spotted with another woman. Let's find out, who she is.

New Delhi:

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for the past few days. There were reports that some distance had developed between him and RJ Mahvash. It was said that they had unfollowed each other on social media. Now, amidst this unfollowing drama, Yuzvendra is back in the spotlight. After unfollowing Mahvash, Yuzi was seen with with former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga. The two were spotted together in Mumbai on Saturday evening, the 24.

There is no further information about why they were together, what the meeting was about, or if it was just a coincidence. But the video has certainly excited netizens, leading to speculation that perhaps Yuzvendra has developed a new understanding with Shefali after separating from her alleged girlfriend Mahvash.

Yuzvendra Chahal with Shefali Bagga

In the video, Chahal was seen in a black shirt and denim jeans. Shefali Bagga looked beautiful in a black dress. Although they posed separately, Chahal left when photographers asked them to pose together. This video has now gone viral, receiving mixed reactions from social media users.

Watch the video of Shefali Bagga and Yuzvendra Chahal here:

Who is Shefali Bagga?

Shefali Bagga is an anchor and social media personality. According to her Instagram, she is also an actress. Bagga is known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She was close to runner up Shehnaaz Gill, on the reality show.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other

Before making headlines with Shefali Bagga, Yuzvendra Chahal was in the news due to his connection with RJ Mahvash. Reports of the two unfollowing each other on Instagram went viral. The change on their social media accounts went unnoticed by many. Screenshots circulating online revealed that they are no longer following each other on the photo-sharing app. This development comes several months after reports of Chahal and Mahvash dating first surfaced. Both had repeatedly denied the dating rumors, but now a different picture is emerging.

Neither Chahal nor Mahvash has publicly commented on the unfollowing incident. However, their cryptic posts have left everyone wondering. In Mahvash's latest stories, she is seen fixing her hair inside a car. The caption read: '90% of the time you'll see me fixing my hair. The rest of the time - fixing my life.'

Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce

Chahal and Mahvash's relationship came into the spotlight after his high-profile divorce from choreographer Dhanashree Verma in 2025. After his divorce was finalized, he was frequently seen with Mahvash. The two shared supportive posts for each other and were also spotted together at several events, including the IPL. However, both have maintained that they are close friends rather than a couple.

Chahal also addressed the dating rumors on Raj Shamani's podcast. Regarding the dating rumors, he said, 'No, there's nothing like that. People can think whatever they want.'

