Who is Shaheen Bhatt's fiance and Alia Bhatt's brother-in-law Ishaan Mehra? Here's everything you need to know

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt has created a stir on the internet after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra, on Instagram. She shared glimpses from the special moment, where she was seen flaunting her diamond ring while sitting next to Ishaan.

Several celebrities and social media users congratulated the couple. Ishaan Mehra has largely stayed away from the public eye, which has only added to the growing interest around him. From his background to his career, here's everything you need to know about Alia Bhatt’s soon-to-be brother-in-law.

Who is Shaheeb Bhatt's fiance and Alia Bhatt's future brother-in-law Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan Mehra is a fitness coach who offers online and offline classes. He is a former International swimmer and also represented India at Youth Asian Games.

Moreover, Alia Bhatt's future brother-in-law, Ishaan Mehra, describes himself as an ISSA-certified strength and conditioning coach and an ATG Level 2 coach with over three years of experience. He regularly shares fitness-related videos with his followers on Instagram under the username @ishaanmehra, where he currently has around 10.4K followers.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen gets engaged, flaunts big diamond ring with boyfriend Ishaan Mehra | Photos

Ishaan Mehra and Shaheen Bhatt get engaged

Fitness coach and Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt announced their engagement on April 17, 2026 via Instagram post. Sharing pictures from the proposal, the duo wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing (sic)."

Alia Bhatt couldn't keep calm as her sister is set to get married soon. She made four separate comments, writing, "Spamming you with my love," and dropped multiple red heart emojis for her sister. Soni Razdan wrote, “Congratulations, my darlings. Pieces of my heart.” Neetu Kapoor commented, “Congratulationsssss, love and blessings."

The couple first announced their relationship in April 2025. On the ocassion of Ishaan Mehra's birthday, Shaheen wished him while announcing her relationship. She shared cute pictures with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Sunshine."

About Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt (38) is the oldest daughter of Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. She was born on November 28, 1988 and is a writer, author, mental health advocate and producer known for her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. For the unversed, Shaheen Bhatt is now producing Prime Video's project Don't Be Shy alongside Alia Bhatt under the production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Shaheen Bhatt's 'engaged' photo, and it's peak sister energy