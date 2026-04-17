Alia Bhatt reacts to Shaheen Bhatt's 'engaged' photo, and it's peak sister energy

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt is over the moon, and she has all the reasons to be so. Her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, is getting married soon, and she can't keep calm. The Love & War actress reshared her sister's post and commented with multiple heart emojis. The Kapoor family and Shaheen's friends from the film industry also extended their best wishes.

How Alia Bhatt react to the news of sister Shaheen Bhatt's engagement?

Earlier, on April 17, Shaheen Bhatt flaunted a big diamond ring on her finger and announced to the world that she is all taken. "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing", she wrote in the caption while introducing her fiance, Ishaan Mehra. Alia Bhatt couldn't keep calm. In four separate comments, she wrote, "Spamming you with my love", and dropped multiple red heart emojis for her sister.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHEEN BHATT)Alia Bhatt reacts to Shaheen Bhatt's photo

Neetu Kapoor, in the comments, wrote, "Congratulationsssss love and blessings". Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted, "Congratulations". Ananya Panday wished the couple and wrote, "Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you all the love and joy in the world best!!!!!"

Who is Shaheen Bhatt's fiance Ishaan Mehra?

Shaheen and Ishaan have often posted photos together. While Shaheen is a writer, author, and mental health advocate. Her soon-to-be husband is a coach and fitness instructor.

What's on Alia Bhatt's work front?

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Alpha, with Sharvari. Backed by YRF, the film will release on July 10, 2027. Her next film, Love & War, will be released next year, on January 21, 2007. The film stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor with Vicky Kaushal. It is being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is being positioned as a romantic drama that brings together a powerful, high-stakes emotional narrative. Staying true to Bhansali’s signature style, it promises immersive storytelling set against a visually rich canvas, aiming to deliver both grandeur and emotional depth.

Also read: Love & War release date out: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal's film locks Republic Day 2027 weekend