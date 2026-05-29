Who is Akshara Singh? Know her career, films, songs and why she is trending

New Delhi:

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh is receiving widespread appreciation after bringing a touch of Bhojpuri culture to Bollywood with her song Ghis Ghis Ghis from Welcome to the Jungle. While the actress has been flooded with praise from fans and industry colleagues, one reaction stood out above all others. It came from her mother, actor Neelima Singh.

Why is Akshara Singh trending?

Akshara recently shared an emotional video on Instagram that captured her mother's response to the song. In the clip, Neelima can be seen watching Ghis Ghis Ghis, and as the video progresses, she becomes visibly emotional. Moved by her daughter's achievement, tears well up in her eyes.

Moments later, Neelima walks over to Akshara, hugs her tightly, blesses her, and plants a kiss on her forehead. Sharing the heartwarming moment with her followers, Akshara wrote, "Maa ka yeh wala proud reaction duniye ke har award se sabse bada hota hain." Watch the video here:

The song features Akshara alongside Akshay Kumar and has quickly grabbed attention online. Though it is part of the Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle, the track carries a strong Bhojpuri flavour, making it particularly special for audiences familiar with the genre. Fans have especially loved the energetic chemistry between Akshay and Akshara in the music video. Watch Ghis Ghis from the film here:

Akshara Singh's most popular films and songs

Akshara Singh is one of the most popular actresses and reportedly, one of the highest paid actresses in Bhojpuri cinema. She also enjoys a huge Instagram follower count of 6.9 million on Instagram. Some of her most popular films are Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, Satya, Ae Balma Bihar Wala and Diler. She has worked alongside top stars such as Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Her most popular tracks include Idhar Aane Ka Nahi, Don't Touch My Hand, Falanwa Ke Beta Sapanwa Me Aata Hai, Call Kare Kya and Kamariya.

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