Where is Ramayan's Surpanakha? The theatre artist was paid Rs 30 thousand for special appearance

Ramayan has been the most popular show in TV history. The cast of this mythological serial, which aired on Doordarshan in the 80s, is still mentioned. Apart from Ram, Ravana and Sita, there were several such characters, which were presented on screen in a very brilliant way by different actors. One of them has been the character of Shurpanakha, which was played with full intensity by actress Renu Dhariwal. Read further to know where the actor is now.

Renu Dhariwal acted as Shurpanakha

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is still considered a favourite of the fans. If not on Doordarshan, people like to watch it on YouTube. Like this show, its cast has also been cult, and there is an interesting story behind the selection of each character. The show was even aired during lockdown.

Renu Dhariwal told the inside story behind becoming Shurpanakha of Ramayan in an interview given to the Indian Express a few years ago. 'I have been a theatre artist. When I came to know that Ramanand Sagar was making Ramayan, I went to his office for an audition. Then I did not know that at the age of 22, I would get the role of Shurpanakha. He told me that the rest of the cast has been finalised and only the character of Ravana's sister is left. I agreed to this and he asked me to laugh loudly. My laughter is not good, as soon as I laughed and Ramanand Sagar saw me laughing like this, he made up his mind to make me Shurpanakha. I was also paid 30 thousand rupees for this role, which was quite a lot at that time,' the actress said.

Where is Ramayan's Shurpanakha now?

Renu Dhariwal, currently lives with her husband and son in a society in Andheri, Mumbai. After doing the Ramayan serial, she got a lot of popularity, but still, she did not continue her career in acting for a long time. Currently, she is active in the field of politics and works as a worker in the Congress party.

