RCB vs PBKS: Aamir Khan trolled for his 'lazy' commentary at IPL 2025 Final, see X reactions here Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is known to be perfect in everything he does, is being trolled during the commentary during the IPL 2025 final.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan arrived at the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium to promote his upcoming film 'Sitare Zameen Par'. During this, Aamir did commentary during the RCB vs PBKS match, but the netizens did not like his commentary at all. He is being trolled a lot on social media for very slow commentary, as netizens called it 'lazy' and a 'snooze fest.'

Aamir Khan trolled on social media

Seems like Aamir Khan may be good at everything, but commentary is not his cup of tea. The superstar is being trolled for doing commentary during the live cricket match. Moreover, netizens also pointed out why actors can't stick to entertainment shows to promote their films and why they have to go to sports matches, where they are not suitable.

A user wrote, 'Aamir Khan's presence in the commentary box has taken me into deep sleep..' Another user wrote, 'Bhai ye Aamir Khan koi commentator mujhse hatao'. Another comment read, 'Who called Aamir Khan for commentary? The man is not able to understand anything and he can't say anything more than - "Achha?!" "Hmm hmm" "Wow" The most incomprehensible man ever. Honestly, more annoying.'

See some other reactions here:

About the film

For the unversed, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sitare Zameen Par, the sequel of his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Aamir is returning to the big screens after three years. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film features ten new faces and Genelia D'Souza. Sitaare Zameen Par is releasing on June 20, 2025.

About the match

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have reached the IPL final ages years. Both teams will register their maiden IPL victory today. While RCB defeated PBKS to reach the finals, Shreyas Iyer's team eliminated Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians to reach the finals. Now it only remains to see if Virat Kohli or Shreyas will lift the IPL 2025 trophy.

