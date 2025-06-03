IPL 2025 Closing Ceremony: Shankar Mahadevan dedicates musical performances to armed forces The IPL 2025 season has now reached its final stage and the league will get a new champion shortly. The closing ceremony is being organised before the title match between RCB and Punjab. This ceremony is dedicated to the valour of the armed forces.

The IPL 2025 season has now reached its final stage and the league will get a new champion shortly. The closing ceremony is being organised before the title match between RCB and Punjab. This ceremony is dedicated to the valour of the armed forces. National award-winning singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan dedicated a musical performance to the Indian armed forces. He even mentioned Operation Sindoor before starting his performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium.

Patriotic songs fill the atmosphere of the stadium

Shankar Mahadevan filled the atmosphere of the stadium with enthusiasm by singing patriotic songs like 'Ae Watan', 'Lehra Do' and 'Kandho Se Milte Hain Kadam'. The audience was seen waving the tricolour and honouring the valour of the armed forces. Artists in front of the stage can also be seen setting the mood with their dance. During this, Shankar Mahadevan's sons Shivam and Siddharth are also present on the stage along with him. BCCI President Roger Binny and other officials are also present in the spectator stands.

Punjab-RCB were the top two in the group stage

This season started with a match between RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB and Punjab have performed brilliantly this season. While Punjab finished on top in the group stage, RCB finished the league stage in second place. RCB's team record has been 100 per cent away from home this season. RCB and Punjab teams clashed once in Ahmedabad in 2021, in which Punjab won. However, RCB defeated Punjab in the Qualifier-1 match. Now it will be interesting to see which team wins today and becomes the maiden winner of IPL 2025.

