When Vinod Khanna disappeared from the sets on Dilip Kumar's arrival, reveals Saira Bano's post on 'Aarop' Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been an inspiration for many actors. But do you know Vinod Khanna once left the sets due to his fear?

Bollywood's veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been an inspiration for many actors. He loved Vinod Khanna very much, but Vinod Khanna was very afraid of him. Saira Banu saw this fear with her own eyes. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing special pictures and videos to stay connected with her fans. She shared a funny anecdote related to Vinod Khanna back in 2023 that surprised her fans.

When Vinod Khanna was scared in front of Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu wrote in her Instagram post, 'Vinod Khanna loved Dilip sahab a lot. He was a very thoughtful person. Once Vinod and I were shooting for director Atmaram's film Aaro at Natraj Studio. That day, Dilip ji was about to come to the set before catching a flight to Delhi. I had asked him to come to the set. As soon as Dilip ji reached the set, Vinod Khanna disappeared from there. At that time, Vinod, I and Johnny Walker were rehearsing a scene. When Vinod disappeared, the director sent assistants to look for him. He returned after a long time, by then Dilip ji had left. I asked Vinod where he had gone. He laughingly replied, 'What do you think? When 'Acting Ka Baadshah' Dilip ji is looking at me, will I be able to perform in front of him? I would start trembling with fear, so I ran away!"

Vinod Khanna took a break at the peak of his career

Vinod Khanna has taken many breaks in his career. He gave superhit films. He had worked with all the big stars of his time, like Amitabh Bachchan. Vinod's career was at its peak at that time, but he suddenly decided to leave films and become a disciple of Osho. Saira Banu said that she had explained to Vinod at that time that his career was very bright and he should not take a break. Still, Vinod made his decision, which affected his career.

