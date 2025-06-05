Thug Life Movie Review: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan’s film fails to walk the talk, Trisha disappoints big time Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is out in theatres now. The film features Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Ali Fazal, Nassar and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Movie Name: Thug Life

Critics Rating: 2/5

Release Date: June 5, 2025

Director: Mani Ratnam

Genre: Gangster action drama

When Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam collaborated for the last time in 1987, they created one of the most impactful films of all time. Nayakan, featuring Saranya Ponvannan and Haasan, is still remembered for its relevance and for paving the way for other crime dramas. Since then, fans have been wanting the duo to collaborate and give another masterpiece to the cinema. When Thug Life was announced and its first look was out, it seemed like prayers were answered, until June 5. As the film has hit the big screens, it has shattered hearts with its mediocre writing and predictable plot. Thug Life was being anticipated as one of the biggest films of 2025, bringing the OGs together. However, now it will be remembered as the biggest disenchantment of all time. But the film that failed to walk the talk is not all bad. Mani Ratnam's magic with the emotional quotient of the film is intact and it makes you root for an 80-year-old, till the last, even if that feels dragged and sluggish.

Story

The first frame of Thug Life is very scenic and beautiful. Old Kamal Haasan, with his greys flying high winds, gives you hope and forces you to expect some real Mani Ratnam magic. But with the dismay, the actual story begins with young Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar (Kamal Haasan) saving a 5-year-old boy Amar after his father his shot dead by his elder brother. All of this happens in broad daylight, during a shootout in Delhi. While Shakthivel adopts Amar and even makes him his gang's interim leader while he's in jail and while also having fun with Indhrani (Trisha Krishnan). This move not only disappoints his elder brother (Nassar) but also several in the group. And from here, the film is absolutely predictable. Despite sharing a close bond, not only does the father figure doubt his adopted son but Amar also goes to every lengths to not facing his guardian directly and behaves like a child who could be manipulated by everyone. With a son and elder brother turning against the hero, it was inevitable that revenge, action and several fights were due to happen. However, the big question still remains: Rangaraya Shakthivel Nayakar, who keeps flirting with death throughout, does he survive every fight that life throws at him?

Writing and direction

There are several things that are wrong with Thug Life. While it is criminally at fault, it not only tests your take on relationships, but the biggest question that it leaves you with is about Kamal Haasan's character. The film, written by Kamal and Mani, has faults that cannot be covered just with the presence of stars. Thug Life is mainly about its lead, Shakthivel and his relationships, while he really seems to be authentic with anyone. He has a loving wife, Jeeva (Abhirami), whom he claims was the reason that he returned for 'jaan hatheli par rakh ke', but her love was not enough for him and he has a sugar baby, Trisha Krishnan, who literally had nothing to offer to the film. It's still surprising how an actress of her calibre agreed to such a role. Given that this role was written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, X must be frying the director with memes till now. Shocking is that a filmmaker like Mani Ratnam, who seems to have portrayed women's emotions and love in one of the best ways time and again, does not do justice to Abhirami or Trisha's roles and sentiments.

Ali Fazal's storyline seemed forced in the film. Several criticisms can also be drawn on his love for his elder brother and Amar (Silambarasan TR). While he never truly knew his brother and his jealousy, his love was his adopted son was also conditional and full of flaws. But honestly, that should not be entirely criticised as it was raw, authentic and human-like. Leaving behind the ideology of heroes always have to be perfect and god-like, just like Mani Ratnam's several characters, Shakthivel also wears his flaws on his sleeves. But it's not just the writing that disappoints; Ratnam's direction should equally be held responsible.

The filmmaker, who won us over with Ponniyin Selvan I and II, comes back after two years and delivers this; judgments are inevitable. While some emotional scenes impress while the film is playing, nothing else impresses. The OG magic of the 6-time National award is missing big time in Thug Life. Nor is the film presented in an interesting way, nor does it progress that way. Everything turns predictable after a point and the snooze fest of the second half but infuriates you more. But several moments touch you, impress you and kind of try to save the boat, but the holes in it are too wide to save it from sinking.

Music

Every time Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman have collaborated, they have given gems to the music lovers. Be it Aga Naga, Dil Se or Tu Hi Re or Ye Haseen Wadiyaan and several others (the list is long), the duo have given memories, emotions and experiences back to the audiences. Though they fail to do so in Thug Life. Be it the expectations from them or the average album, the music of this film will also let you down. Chand Ke Tukdey and Veer E Kainaat are the only good songs from the film. However, Shruti Haasan’s song could have been used in the last fight sequence rather than wasting it by playing in the end. Though the Tamil version is far better, more effective and impactful but leaving it for the end is a huge mistake. The background music is good and can make you excited.

Acting

The movie majorly revolves around Kamal Haasan, the captain of the ship. You have to praise this 70-year-old actor who did everything for the film. From action to making you cry with his dear eyes filled with tears, Kamal is hugely impressive, but the problem lies with his Hindi dubbing. The constant elderly cry and voices can cringe you out. The actor who impresses next is Silambarasan. Though he looks like a puppet who could be manipulated by anyone, the actor shows skills and variations. Trisha, on the other hand, is the biggest turn-off. The actor had nothing to offer and looked half-hearted in most scenes. Abhirami is prominent even with less screen space. Ali Fazal looked confused and sadly had not much to do except sit on the sidelines throughout, only to get beaten in the last. Rohit Saraf had a 'aya ram gaya ram' role in the film. Nassar will impress you.

Verdict

If you haven't figured it out yet, then let's say it clearly: Thug Life is not the cinematic experience that we were anticipating. It is disappointing to see so much fuss about the release of such a 2-hour and 45-minute film that really had nothing new to offer. With a seen-before plot and predictable storyline, Thug Life deserves 2 stars out of generosity.

