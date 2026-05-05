When Shah Rukh Khan shook a leg with Thalapathy Vijay to Thuppakki song; Trisha cheers for the stars | Watch

New Delhi:

A X video has become quite popular, as it showcases an unforgettable scene with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay, a Tamil actor, and the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The clip, from the year 2013, shows the actor during an awards ceremony where they were honoured for their work in Thuppakki. After receiving the Best Actor award, Vijay was seen shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan on the hit song Google Google.

The post has significantly gone viral after Vijay's party claimed win at the Tamil Nadu election 2026. His colleague and close friend Trisha Krishnan can also be spotted in the video.

Vijay dances with SRK

The video is from the 7th Annual Vijay Awards, where Vijay won the Best Actor award for his superhit movie Thuppakki. In the video, the Bollywood superstar, who can be spotted sweating after a dance performances, annouces Vijay's name as the winner in the Best Actor category and after presenting the TVK chief with the award, he requests Vijay to dance with him on the song Google Google.

Next, Vijay is seen performing the hook step of the hit song as Shah Rukh joins him too. In the video, Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam, can be seen rooting for him. In the video, superstar Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan can also be seen clapping as SRK and Vijay share the stage.

Watch the video here:

About the film

Thuppakki is a Tamil-language action thriller released in 2012, headlined by Vijay, who played the role of an army officer named Jagadish. The film also featured Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead, alongside Vidyut Jammwal as the antagonist, marking his Tamil debut. Supporting roles were played by Sathyan and Jayaram. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, with music composed by Harris Jayaraj.

In terms of performance at the box office, Thuppakki had a good run at the theater and became one of the top grossing films in the Tamil language. The movie was shot at an estimated budget of about Rs. 70 crore and was able to rake in revenue worth about Rs. 120 to 130 crore. In addition to its success at the box office, the story line and music played key roles in making it a hit.

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