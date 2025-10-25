When Satish Shah shockingly called Sarabhai vs Sarabhai his 'first TV failure' Satish Shah once revealed that 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', his most beloved role, was initially a flop. In a heartfelt interview, the late actor recalled how the show was taken off air due to poor TRPs before becoming one of India’s most iconic sitcoms.

Few characters on Indian television have left as lasting an impression as Indravadan Sarabhai. The mischievous, razor-sharp patriarch who made sarcasm an emotion of its own made him legendary. Played to perfection by Satish Shah, the role blended humour, heart and an unmistakable slice of Mumbai’s old-world charm.

Now, as the film and television fraternity mourns Satish Shah’s passing at the age of 74, fans are revisiting the performance that defined him. But behind the laughter lies a little-known truth: 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', the show that made him immortal, was actually a failure when it first aired. In an interview with DNA, Shah called it his “first TV flop”, only for it to later become one of the most beloved comedies in Indian pop culture.

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai': The flop that became a phenomenon

In the early 2000s, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' quietly arrived on Indian television as a weekly show. Despite its sharp writing and elite humour, the series struggled with TRPs and minimal promotion. “By the time people realised it was a good serial,” Shah said, “it was taken off air due to lack of TRPs. It was the first failure of my career on TV. I felt bad.”

Ironically, when the show was later rerun daily, audiences couldn’t get enough of it. The same humour that went unnoticed on its first run suddenly became iconic, and Indravadan Sarabhai, with his one-liners and deadpan wit, entered pop-culture history.

The chemistry that clicked

His onscreen camaraderie with Ratna Pathak Shah was another highlight. Having known each other since before their acting days, the two shared a deep comfort level. “Her husband Naseer is my best friend, and my wife is her best friend,” Shah once said. “When we came on screen, it was really like a husband and wife. That’s chemistry.”

Why Sarabhai worked and lasted

For Shah, the magic of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' lay in its ensemble. “All the characters were important,adrak, mirchi, nimbu milake juice gahazab ka hota hai,” he quipped. “We all gelled well. Even after a decade, we still meet every few months.”

The actor was famously easy-going on set, preferring collaboration over hierarchy. “My performance depends on my co-actor’s reaction,” he said. “If he’s not relaxed, I can’t give a perfect performance.

What began as an underdog show became a classic, and what started as a role became his legacy. In the end, the man who made India laugh walked away with the rarest triumph, creating joy that will outlive him.