When Paresh Rawal wanted liberation from his Hera Pheri character Baburao, said, 'Mukti chahiye bss' In a recent interview, Paresh Rawal talked about the film 'Hera Pheri' and the fame of his character Babu Rao. He said that his work is appreciated, but it is a noose around his neck.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has been in the headlines since he left the film 'Hera Pheri 3'. This was shocking for the film's producer Akshay Kumar, actor Sunil Shetty and director Priyadarshan as well as the fans. Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films, also sent a legal notice of 25 crores to the actor. At the same time, money is being cited as the reason for Paresh leaving the film. Meanwhile, an old video of Paresh Rawal is trending on social media.

This video is of Paresh's interview with Lallantop. In this, the actor talked about the film 'Hera Pheri' and the fame of his character Baburao. Paresh Rawal said that his work is appreciated, but it is a noose around his neck. The actor further said that he had gone to different directors and requested them to make another film with Baburao's character and present a different story to the audience, but it did not happen.

The actor had said, 'It is a noose around the neck. Let me tell you one thing, you will be very surprised, I have not told this to anyone. I went to Vishal Bhardwaj ji in 2007. Part 2 (Phir Hera Pheri) was released in 2006. I had said, 'Vishal Bhai, I have a film. I want to get rid of its image. Can you give me a role in the same getup?' What has happened now, whoever comes has Hera Pheri in his mind. I am an actor, I don't want to get stuck in the swamp.'

Paresh further said, 'Then I went to R Balki in 2022, I said, 'Do something, break something, give me another character in the same getup. Otherwise, it suffocates me.' This is a very binding thing, I want freedom from it, I want liberation. Otherwise, it is very dirty. You know what happens when you do a sequel after a sequel, you show the same thing again. Not like Munnabhai. Do something different. It is a character with 500 crore goodwill, you should fly with it. But who doesn't want to do it. You think that if I don't do it, this project will get stuck. But I am not happy.'

Users are giving mixed reactions to this video of Paresh Rawal. Some users are saying that Paresh Rawal knows that he will not get much fruit for his hard work. While some added that if he was tired of this character becoming his identity, then he shouldn't have signed the film 'Hera Pheri 3'.

