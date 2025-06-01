The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Is Anurag Kashyap collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan? Know here Anurag Kashyap has briefly worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the television show Yudh, whereas Ram Gopal Varma and Big B have collaborated in several films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Rann and Nishabd.

New Delhi:

Several filmmakers enter the entertainment industry every year, but only a few are able to make a mark that makes them irreplaceable. Not only do they earn a loyal fanbase over the year, but they also gift a specific genre to a certain section of audiences. Today, were are going to talk about two such Bollywood directors who earned fame by giving classics to the audiences and redefining the genre called 'action films'. Yes! We are talking about Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap. Both appeared on the India TV podcast, The Filmy Hustle and spoke candidly about the Indian entertainment industry. During which, Varma and Kashyap opened up about working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Anurag Kashyap might soon work with Amitabh Bachchan

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap has briefly worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the television show Yudh, where Ram Gopal Varma and Big B have collaborated in several films like Sarkar, Sarkar Raj, Rann and Nishabd. When asked about working with the megastar, Anurag said, 'I have not yet done what I really want to do with Mr Bachchan and I am looking forward to it. I can't reveal my plans, but I am still waiting. Though he's aware of it, he might also be waiting for the project call, but I don't want to mess up the opportunity. I am yet to do it, but Ram Gopal Varma has really done it all with Big B.'

On this the the Satya was quick to say, 'I truly believe that Anurag will surprise everyone with whatever he comes up with, Amitabh Bachchan. How much they'll like or not, we don't know, but they'll definitely be surprised. And I can say this because my passion for cinema started from Amitabh Bachchan and his Deewar and Zanjeer. That's where the commercial pull came in for me and that's what I tried to do with him in Sarkar.'

Both filmmakers also talked about working with actors who come with a large fan base. 'Sometimes it's very hard to work with superstars and actors who are stars, as you have to show them in the same light and area, for versatility just diminishes. So as a filmmaker, you eventually end up catering to their fandom and serving their fans rather than being authentic to the script.'

