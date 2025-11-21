When Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's wife, lost Miss Universe pageant with a 'flat' answer One the occasion of Miss Universe 2025, let's have a look at the moment when Namrata Shirodkar missed out from becoming India's first-ever Miss Universe.

New Delhi:

Long before Namrata Shirodkar became a familiar face in the Telugu film circles as the wife of the superstar Mahesh Babu, this model-turned-actress was India's representative at one of the biggest platforms in the world. In 1993, the former model and Miss India winner participated in Miss Universe pageant.

Namrata impressed most of the critics in several rounds with her elegance and quiet confidence but, in the final leg of the competition, during the Q&A round, things took an unexpected turn.

What was the question to Namrata Shirodkar?

To a question that called for insight merged with individuality, Namrata answered in a way that the judges would later call 'Technically correct but emotionally flat.' Her response was polite, poised, and safe; it lacked that spark that pageant winners are often remembered for. In a competition where answers can become defining moments, her calm, understated delivery didn’t quite match the high-intensity stage around her.

For the unversed, Namrata was asked, 'If you had the opportunity to live forever, would you want to and why?'

What did Namrata answer?

Namrata with her sweet smile said, 'I would not want to live forever because I don't believe that one can live forever, So I don't think I would want to live forever.' Critics at the time felt the answer cost her a shot at the crown, while fans argued that her natural, unembellished honesty was refreshing. Namrata herself has spoken in interviews with a sense of acceptance, acknowledging that she wasn’t the type to dramatise or perform, she was simply being herself.

Watch the video here:

It is significant to note that if Namrata Shirodkar would have won the pageant, she would have become the first Indian to do so. But a year later, Sushmita Sen was crowned India's first-ever Miss Universe on May 21, 1994.

