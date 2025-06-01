When Adnan Sami advised Salman Khan to marry, superstar's 'traditional' answer impressed the singer On Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan Sami opened up about advising Salman Khan to get married. The singer also shared the 'interesting' reply that Salman gave.

New Delhi:

Singer-composer Adnan Sami, known for chartbusters like 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao' and 'Tera Chehra', appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. During the candid conversation, the Pakistan-born singer opened up about several aspects of his life like his singing career, personal life, weight loss and life in Pakistan. During the same time, the singer shared a hilarious anecdote when he asked Salman to marry. For the unversed, Sami sang one of his most famous songs, 'Bhar Do Jholi', for Salman Khan's blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Adnan Sami on romance and music

When Rajat Sharma said Salman Khan once told him Adnan Sami, despite his weight, attracts six heroines at a time, Adnan Sami said that it is the magic of music. Rajat Sharma was quick to ask that there are several singers in the music industry then why does only Adnan Sami seem to have this magic?

Adnan Sami, who is known for his humour, said, 'Romance does come out in songs. Thousands of people sing, I sing a few, that too with passion and a lot of thought. I do it from the heart.' When Rajat Sharma said he romanced and married his leading heroine in Pakistan at a young age, Adnan Sami replied, 'What should I do? I had to do it. I have only one life, live it. I don't know what will happen tomorrow.'

When Adnan Sami advised Salman Khan to get married

When Rajat Sharma asked if Adnan advised Salman Khan to get married, the singer said, 'I tried very hard. He answered me in a very interesting way. He said, 'What did you achieve by doing it 3 times, that I should do one? I am a very traditional kind of person. A person should always maintain their culture and traditions. We should make it our basis and then adopt modernity,'' the singer replied.

