Aap Ki Adalat: Adnan Sami opens up about his sudden weight loss, refuses to have undergone liposuction

Renowned singer and music composer Adnan Sami recently appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. During the candid conversation, Sami addressed a range of topics, including his personal life, singing career, Operation Sindoor, the treatment of Pakistani artists, and his much-talked-about weight loss journey. The Pakistan-born singer finally put bariatric surgery or liposuction rumours to rest and clarified that a nutritionist from Houston helped him in his weight loss.

Adnan Sami opened up about his weight loss and said, 'I had reached a critical stage. My father was suffering from pancreatic cancer. He took me to Cromwell Hospital in London, where the doctor, after the checkup, told me, "Mr Sami, your results are on the borderline. If you continue with this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now". It was a shock to me. But I was nonchalant. That evening, I went to a bakery, polished off half of their products, including pastry, and my father told me angrily, 'Tumhen Khuda Ka Khauf Nahin Hai?' That night, he told me with tears in his eyes, 'Beta, make a promise to me: I will not lay your body in a grave; you shall lay my body in a grave." From that day onwards, I went on a weight-loss drive.'

'There was no bariatric surgery or liposuction. A good nutritionist in Houston prepared a high-protein diet for me, and I started losing weight,' the singer said on Aap Ki Adalat. For the unversed, Adnan managed to reduce his weight from 230 kg by at least 120 kg in six months, back in 2016.

