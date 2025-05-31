Adnan Sami opens up on disrespect of artists in Pakistan on Aap Ki Adalat Adnan Sami, on Aap Ki Adalat, emotionally reflected on the neglect of legendary Pakistani artists like Mehdi Hassan and Reshma, blaming authorities for failing to support them despite public admiration.

New Delhi:

Renowned singer and music composer Adnan Sami, known for chartbusters like “Tera Chehra”, “Lift Kara De”, and “Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao”, recently appeared on India TV’s popular show Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma. During the candid conversation, Sami addressed a range of topics including Operation Sindoor, the treatment of Pakistani artists, and emotional moments from his personal life.

Adnan Sami recalls the tragic end of Mehdi Hassan and Reshma

When asked about the plight of legendary Pakistani artists in their final days, Adnan Sami got visibly emotional. He recalled the unfortunate condition of the late ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan, calling his end “heartbreaking” and lamenting the lack of support he received in his final years.

“Despite being hailed as the 'King of Ghazals', Mehdi Hassan was not supported by the authorities during his time of need,” Sami said. He also shared the fate of folk singer Reshma, stating that she, too, suffered a similar fate. During the episode, host Rajat Sharma presented a poignant photograph showing Sami with both artists, highlighting the distress and hardship they faced in their final days.

Public loves artists, but authorities failed them: Sami

Responding to why many celebrated artists in Pakistan face neglect, Adnan Sami said that while the public has always shown immense love and respect, the same could not be said for those in power. “There are many such stories,” Sami added, noting that numerous actors and musicians, even those once revered, were left to battle illness, poverty, and loneliness without proper support from the government or institutions.

Emotional moments and candid reflections

Adnan Sami shared several emotional anecdotes from his life and musical journey, offering a rare insight into the challenges faced by artists behind the limelight. The episode served as both a tribute to the legends of the past and a critique of the systems that failed to honour them in their twilight years