What did Shruti Haasan say about Kamal Haasan and Aparna Sen? Know here Shruti Haasan recently revealed something about her father, Kamal Haasan, in a conversation with Sathyaraj, which has surprised her fans. The mention of Bengali actress Aparna Sen has enticed people.

New Delhi:

Shruti Haasan has shared a light-hearted anecdote about her father, Kamal Haasan. The actress said that Kamal Haasan's interest in Bengali cinema was not only limited to films, but it went beyond his fondness for actress Aparna Sen.

During a conversation with her co-actor Sathyaraj in Coolie, Shruti spoke openly about her father learning Bengali. Sathyaraj praised him for speaking many languages ​​, like Kamal Haasan, and also said that this veteran actor had once worked in a Bengali film and had also learned Bengali for it.

Kamal Haasan learned Bengali for Aparna!

Shruti laughed at this and said, 'Do you know why he learned Bengali? Because at that time, he was in love with Aparna Sen, and he learned Bengali to impress her. He did not learn Bengali for films.'

She also said that Aparna influenced her film work. Rani Mukherjee's character in Hey Ram was named after Aparna Sen.. Rani played the role of a Bengali woman and Kamal Haasan's girlfriend in this period drama.

Who is Aparna Sen?

For the unversed, Aparna Sen, who has made an impressive career in Bengali cinema, has been praised for both her excellent acting and direction. She is an Indian film director, screenplay writer and actress who is known for her work in Bengali cinema.

As an actress and filmmaker, she has received many awards, including nine National Film Awards, six Filmfare Awards and thirteen Bengal Film Journalists Union Awards. The Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of arts.

Aparna Sen has worked in films like Teen Kanya, The Guru, Aparichitha, Memsaheb, and Paromitar Ek Din.

Sathyaraj and Shruti's film Coolie is ruling the box office

Meanwhile, Shruti and Sathyaraj recently worked in Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which was released on August 14, has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide and has managed to draw audiences to the theatres. On the other hand, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are reportedly set to share the screen after a gap of almost 46 years. The film will also be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Also Read: Tamil star Ravi Mohan spotted with rumoured girlfriend Keneeshaa Francis yet again