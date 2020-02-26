West Bengal minister Bratya Basu dons director's hat

Bratya Basu is the minister of science and technology in the West Bengal Government.

Taking time off his busy schedule, West Bengal minister Bratya Basu is directing a Bengali film starring actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan. The film, 'Dictionary', deals with the distance created in relationships, the minister of science and technology said. 'Dictionary' has been adapted from two short stories by Buddhadeb Guha - 'Baba Howa' (Becoming a father) and 'Swami Howa' (Becoming a husband).

"The film seeks to explore the layers of human ties," Basu, who is a well-known theatre personality, told reporters at the shooting location. Basu said theatre is his passion and he has been squeezing out time to direct and stage plays, besides facing the camera in around 30 Bengali films.

"Hence, finding out time for acting or directing cannot be impossible if you have the will to work," he said to a question on Tuesday.

Basu, who had directed Bengali film 'Tara' in 2010 before becoming a minister, said, "It is more challenging from the technical point of view this time since I am making the film on digital media instead of celluloid stock."Actress Nusrat Hasan, who plunged into politics last

year, said she wanted to work with Basu for long. "This time I am happy he is directing me," she said. Popular Bangladeshi actor Mosharraf Karim is essaying a pivotal role in the film which also stars Abir Chatterjee and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The shooting of the film will take place at Bolpur and Purulia apart from Kolkata.