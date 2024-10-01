Wake Up Sid re-release to Joker: Folie a Deux, films releasing in theatres this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PVR INOX Joker 2 to others, films releasing in theatres this Friday

This week's big-screen offerings provide something unique for everyone to enjoy. From touching tales of bravery and generosity to nostalgic reissues and the thrilling new sequel featuring the return of a beloved but flawed figure like the Joker. These movies remind us why watching a movie on a huge screen is such a fantastic experience, regardless of whether you're in the mood for an exciting adventure or an intense drama. View the movies that are releasing in theatres this week.

Joker: Folie a Deux

Joaquin Phoenix returns to his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, in one of the most anticipated movies of the year, Joker: Folie a Deux. It's none other than Lady Gaga who joins him this time. Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn, the wild and erratic love interest of the Joker, after captivating audiences with a mesmerizing performance. She also contributes her skill to the movie's soundtrack, which enhances the whole experience. For the sequel, Todd Phillips returns to the director's chair, but instead of sticking to the original dark drama formula, the tale takes a unique turn by introducing musical elements, which gives the movie a new perspective.

White Bird: A Wonder Story

White Bird: A Wonder Story is a movie you should see if you enjoyed Wonder (2017) and its poignant message about kindness. White Bird, directed by Marc Forster, delves farther into the Wonder universe while also narrating a poignant and intimate tale of its own. It centres on Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who was expelled for bullying Auggie Pullman and is now struggling to fit in at a new school. He hears a moving tale from his grandma Helen Mirren, who tries to teach him the true meaning of kindness. Julian's grandmother remembers her early years as a small Jewish girl who was kept safe from harm by a courageous boy and his mother, played by Gillian Anderson D., during World War II in Nazi-occupied France.

One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film

A.R. Rahman's iconic music is captured in the concert video One Heart, which has a documentary-style format. ARR's most well-known and cherished Hindi and Tamil songs are included in this film, which was first released in 2017 as a celebration of ARR's 25 years in the business. He performed these well-known songs live in 14 American cities throughout his tour. Alongside these performances, One Heart, India’s first concert film offers fans an intimate look into Rahman’s life, with personal interviews and behind-the-scenes moments where he shares his thoughts on performing, choosing his band, and his deep connection with his audience. With its current re-release, the movie offers viewers another chance to feel the exhilaration of Rahman's live performances.

Wake Up Sid re-release

A coming-of-age tale that first captured people's hearts in 2009 is Wake Up Sid. The film, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, centres on Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), a sluggish and carefree college student who is forced to mature when his life takes an unexpected turn. With the help of Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer, Sid learns about responsibility, love, and finding his true passion. Even though it nearly didn't make the final cut, the movie's well-known song "Iktara" quickly rose to fame. Fans may retrace Sid's voyage of self-discovery and see the subtle yet significant nuances that contributed to the film's cult classic status when it re-releases.

Moh (Punjabi Film)

The much-awaited big re-release of Sargun Mehta's highly acclaimed film Moh in theatres is scheduled for October 4. The Punjabi romantic drama, which captivated viewers with its intensely emotional plot and Sargun's outstanding performance, is about to join the ranks of beloved movies that have returned to theatres, including Tumbbad and Laila Majnu. The 2022 film Moh, which was directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, was much praised for its depiction of unrequited love and nuanced emotional depth.

