Vivek Agnihotri reviews Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, acknowledges two less celebrated crafts | Read post

New Delhi:

The Kashmir Files' fame director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his X profile to write a long note about the recently released film Dhurandhar: The Revenge. While applauding Aditya Dhar, the filmmaker praised 'two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater'.

However, Vivek did not mention either of the cast members of the movie and kept his praises limited to the makers of the film. At the end of his long note, the director also mentioned an unsolicited advice for Aditya Dhar.

What did Vivek write?

Vivek Agnihotri started off by writing, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge! I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, Aditya Dhar. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I'd rather call you.'

He further wrote, 'Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: 1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray’s exceptional production design. In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.'

Vivek's advice to Aditya Dhar

'And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive. And everyone else in #TeamDhurandhar, you rock,' Vivek concluded.

Dhurandhar 2 collection

While the previous installment of the series, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025 and concluded its worldwide box office run, raking in an astonishing Rs 1307.35 crores, the second installment of the series, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has already managed to rake in more than Rs 1360 crores in just 11 days.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 11: How much Ranveer Singh's film earned on Sunday?