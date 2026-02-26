Virosh Wedding: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda age, education and debut film

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, two famous actors in South Indian cinema, have been in the news for a long time for their relationship. Rumors of their wedding were circulating for several days, until the two confirmed their union. Now, they have finally tied the knot on February 26 at 8:00 am in an Andhra tradition.

This wedding is called, Virosh, a name given to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda by their fans. Their years-long love relationship has now turned into marriage. Currently, the two are getting wed according to Kodava wedding rituals. But before the two release their official photos, let's have a look at couple's age, education and debut film.

Rashmika and Vijay's age

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, in Virajpet, Karnataka. The actress is 29 years old. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, in Hyderabad. Vijay is seven years older than his lady love Rashmika.

Rashmika and Vijay's education

Rashmika completed her schooling at Coorg Public School, Gonikoppal. She then completed a pre-university course at the Institute of Commerce and Arts in Mysore. She then graduated from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Bengaluru, majoring in Psychology, Journalism and English Literature.

Vijay attended Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.) from Badruka College of Commerce and Arts.

Debut films

Rashmika began her acting career with the Kannada film Kirik Party, which was released in 2016. The movie was a hit and the actress was also in a relationship with her first co-star Rakshit Shetty. However, the two separated ways after being engaged for few months. On the other hand, Vijay began his acting career in cinema with the romantic comedy film Nuvvila, which was released in Telugu in 2011. The movie has a decent earning at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now officially married; Kodava wedding at 4pm today