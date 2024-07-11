Virat-Anushka's wedding videographer discloses reason for denying Ranbir-Alia's offer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Virat-Anushka's wedding videographer discloses reason for denying Ranbir-Alia's wedding offer

Bollywood's lovely couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married to each other in 2022 in the presence of their family and friends. Vishal Punjabi, popularly known as The Wedding Filmer has captured the marriage ceremonies of various celebrity couples such as Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

In a recent podcast featuring content creator Shivani Pau, Vishal revealed that he had been approached to film Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. However, due to a prior international booking commitment, he regretfully declined the opportunity.

Vishal Punjabi's Remark

Talking with Shivani Pau, the podcaster, Vishal said that he wasn't available during the time of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage. Many of these celebs give him a call two weeks earlier for their wedding to ensure everything can be kept secret and undisclosed.

Watch the interview:

He noted the drawback of not being available for many couples but emphasised he never cancelled weddings for celebrity events. Vishal explained he couldn't cover Ranbir and Alia's wedding due to a prior booking for a London event.

About The Couple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding photos created a buzz on the internet in 2022. Their wedding was held at Bandra House, Vastu, attended by their close friends and family members Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar and others. Singer Prateek Kuhad performed at the couple's wedding, adding lights to the event.

Ranbir and Alia's Workfront

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Jigra and Alpha whereas, Ranbir will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. Later on, they both will come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.