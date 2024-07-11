Natasa Stankovic's new video garners attention amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya: Watch

Follow us on Image Source : NATASA STANKOVIC'S INSTAGRAM Natasa Stankovic's new video has raised concerns on social media

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are in the news these days due to divorce rumours. At the same time, the actress is facing severe criticism due to her silence on the victory of Team India and Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, Natasa has recently shared a cryptic video on her Instagram story which is creating a stir on social media. It seems like, through this video, the YouTuber gave a befitting reply to the trolls. Amidst the divorce rumours, this video is garnering attention on social media.

Natasa Stankovic replied to the troller

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shared a video saying that when we see a person's face suddenly change, we are quick to judge him instead of sympathising with him. Amidst the rumours of divorce from Hardik Pandya, this video of Natasha is becoming increasingly viral, which she shared on her Instagram story.

In this video, Natasa can be seen drinking coffee. 'How quick are we to judge? If we do something that cannot even be expected, then people do not delay at all in misunderstanding us. In such a situation, when some people do not even know what is going on and they also start trolling you, it feels bad... in such a situation, people do not have any sympathy. We start judging directly without thinking about what is right and what is wrong. Let's be less judgmental!' said Hardik's wife.

Watch the video here:

Hardik Pandya-Natasha divorce rumours have taken over social media

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya on May 31, 2020. They got married for the second time in February 2023 with both Hindu and Christian rituals. However, divorce rumours started spreading in May this year when fans noticed that Natasha had removed the word 'Pandya' from her Instagram handle. At the same time, divorce speculations were fueled on social media when Natasa did not attend IPL 2024 matches. Moreover, some paparazzi pages claimed that the divorce rumours were a planned move to divert the attention of fans as Hardik was receiving hate after taking over Mumbai India's captaincy. But Natasa's silence on Team India's win in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 has ignited the divorce rumours once again.

