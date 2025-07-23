From Thalaivan to Vikram 2: Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming films Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming films range from rom-coms to thrillers. Find out what’s confirmed, what’s rumoured, and which movie drops July 25.

Renowned Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently seen in the action drama film 'Ace' alongside Rukmini Vasanth and Yogi Babu, has an exciting lineup of films slated for release in the coming months.

From romantic dramas, comedies, and action-packed crime thrillers, Vijay Sethupathi has a diverse range of projects in the pipeline. Let's take a look at the upcoming projects of the Maharaja actor.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Upcoming Movies: A Quick Look

1. Thalaivan Thalaivii

The romantic comedy film 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' is written and directed by Pandiraaj. It features Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Baby and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The story of 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' follows two lovers who develop a strong emotional connection through their journey despite having a turbulent relationship. The Tamil-language film is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thiyagarajan, TG Thyagarajan, and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. It is set to hit the silver screens on July 25, 2025.

2. Gandhi Talks

The comedy-drama film 'Gandhi Talks' is written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. The film features Vijay Sethupathi, Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari, Bagavathi Perumal, Arvind Swamy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Vanita Kharat and others in the lead roles. Notably, it is the first Indian silent film to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

3. Rolex

Vijay Sethupathi is also a part of the action drama film 'Rolex', written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This standalone film stars South superstar Suriya's character Rolex, who was introduced in the film 'Vikram' and is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', 'Benz' and 'Kaithi 2'.

4. Train

The film 'Train' is written and directed by Mysskin, who is best known for his work in films like 'Anjathe', 'Super Deluxe', 'Psycho', and 'Nandalala' as a writer. According to details available on IMDb, the film features Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Prithiviraj, Sampath Raj, Jayaram, Bhavana, KS Ravikumar and others in the lead roles. However, the details regarding the plot of the film have not been revealed yet by the makers.

5. Vikram 2

As per details available on IMDb, the Maharaja actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's action crime thriller film 'Vikram' alongside Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is expected to be seen in the second instalment of the film titled 'Vikram 2'. However, the details regarding the plot are under wraps.

