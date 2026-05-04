Vijay's career: Naalaiya Theerpu to Jana Nayagan, a look at his journey from Joseph to Thalapathy

New Delhi:

Vijay Thalapathy is a household name in Tamil cinema. With a filmography comprising just 69 films, he has already secured a place among the superstars of the South Indian film industry. Beyond acting, he also has a passion for singing. Now, he has embarked on the journey from actor to politician. Vijay has officially stepped into Tamil Nadu politics. He contested the Assembly elections under the banner of his political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). Whether he will replicate his cinematic success in politics remains to be seen in the election results. Before that moment arrives, discover some lesser known facts about his career.

How did Joseph become Thalapathy Vijay?

Vijay comes from a film family. His father, SA Chandrasekhar, is a director, while his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, is a playback singer. Born on June 22, 1974, his birth name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar. He began his career as a child artist and appeared in several films. His debut as a lead actor came with Nalaya Theerpu, which he signed at the age of 18. To date, he has completed 69 films. The storylines of his films often become topics of discussion, and audiences have shown immense love for his characters. Fans affectionately call him Thalapathy Vijay.

Back-to-back successes

Vijay Thalapathy has delivered several hit films, including Theri, Rajavin Parvaiyile, Minsara Kanna, Beast and Shahjahan. In 2023, his film Leo broke several box office records. Additionally, his performance in the upcoming film The Greatest of All Time has also received appreciation. Before entering politics, Vijay starred in Jan Nayakan, which was widely rumoured to be his final film. However, even before its release, the film became embroiled in controversy. Although it was scheduled for release earlier this year, it has yet to reach theatres.

The Jana Nayagan controversy

Jan Nayagan initially faced delays while awaiting clearance from the Censor Board, and the matter even reached the courts. More recently, the film was leaked online. It has also faced intermittent protests for various reasons over time. This is not the first time a Vijay film has been involved in controversy. Before Jan Nayagan, several of his films faced similar issues. For instance, his 2013 release Thalaivaa sparked a major uproar. The film's tagline Time to Lead did not sit well with the government led by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film was eventually released after overcoming several hurdles.

Similarly, Vijay's 2018 film Sarkar also generated controversy. The film faced allegations of misrepresenting government schemes, leading to protests from political parties.

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