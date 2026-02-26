Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding pics cross 18 million likes in 3 hours

New Delhi:

South Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on Thursday. They shared their wedding photos on social media, which received a lot of love from fans and celebrities. These photos received 18.6 million likes in three hours. Fans and celebrities have showered the newlyweds with love and congratulations in the comments section of Rashmika and Vijay's posts.

It is significant to note that Rashmika and Vijay both took to their Instagram to share separate posts, and both the Instagram posts have received 18.6 million likes collectively.

18 million likes in three hours

Rashmika and Vijay kept their wedding away from the cameras but shared their wedding photos with fans on Instagram. It's only been three hours since their wedding photos were shared, but their posts have already received a total of 18.6 million likes. Rashmika's post has received nearly 9.7 million likes, and Vijay's post has over 8.3 million.

See the posts here:

Fans and celebs showered love and congratulations

Fans and celebrities from South and Bollywood not only liked Rashmika and Vijay's wedding photo but also congratulated the couple. Bollywood celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Vineet Singh, Neha Malik, Nitanshi Goyal, Neha Dhupia, and Rashi Khanna have shared their congratulations. Several South Indian celebrities have also congratulated the couple on their wedding.

Fans have also commented profusely on Rashmika and Vijay's post, sharing heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, 'Congratulations, my favorite couple, may no evil eye fall on you.' Similarly, another fan wrote, 'Happy Marriage.' Fans have left many such loving comments on Rashmika and Vijay's post.

Vijay and Rashmika's wedding was held in two traditions

Vijay and Rashmika married in Udaipur, surrounded by their closest friends. The wedding was conducted in two different traditions: first, a Telugu wedding followed by a Kodava wedding. Rashmika and Vijay shared photos from their wedding, leaving both with tears in their eyes.

