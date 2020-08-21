Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALANVIDYA 20-year-old Odia girl buys Vidya Balan's Sambalpuri saree in auction for THIS whopping amount

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan wore a beautiful Sambalpuri saree during the promotions of her recently released film Shakuntala Devi. The actress looked gorgeous in the saree that featured mathematical equations. She flaunted a simple look with minimal accessories and let the saree steal the thunder. She had shared the look on her Instagram and gave a shout out to PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative. She had written, "my favourite Mathematical equation saree by @utkalamrita especially woven for the #ShakuntalaDeviPromotions" The ravishing saree was later auctioned and has been bought by a 20-year Odia Girl for a whopping bidding price of Rs 55,000.

The girl named Debanshi Mishra, a native of Bhadrak and a student of IIT Guwahati, won the bid. The entire auction money will be given to the original weaver of the masterpiece Bhagabata Meher who first weaved the saree in 2015-16. The saree was presented to Vidya Balan by Bhubaneswar-based Sabat Exports Private limited under the brand name “Utkalamrita”

Talking about the saree, Vidya had written, "This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over period of one month in kendupali, Sonepur...Hand woven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry bangalore silk yarn."

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has completes 15 years in Bollywood. the actress made her debut in 1995 sitcom Hum Paanch as the bumbling nerd Radhika in the pack of titular five sisters. Her film debut, however, was the 2003 Bengali film "Bhalo Theko". It also starred Soumitra Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Joy Sengupta and Debshankar Halder. Talking about her journey, Balan told PTI, "It's been very fulfilling. I'm very grateful that I'm living the only dream I ever had - to be an actor. When 'Parineeta' happened, I thought, 'if this is the one film I do, I'm going to give it my all’. And that''s been my approach throughout. I've come so far."

