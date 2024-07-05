Vicky Kaushal's fans left awestruck after seeing Katrina Kaif's childhood photo as phone wallpaper

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal puts wife Katrina's childhood pic as phone's wallpaper

The Bollywood industry doesn't have a lack of power couples. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most lovely couples in the industry. They both look so adorable together that their fans gave them the cute nickname 'VicKat'. The way their love story started and the wedding took place, it was no less than a true romantic drama for all the fans. Vicky and Katrina never hesitated in showing their love to each other publicly and this continues to melt the hearts of their fans all over the world.

Something new has been discovered by VicKat fans to talk as they can't stop adoring it. We all are aware, that Vicky's new film 'Bad Newz' is soon going to release in theatres. For the promotion of his upcoming movie, the actor and social media influencer Ruhee Dosani together did a funny video.

In the video, Roshani as a fan excitedly approaches Vicky for an autograph, but things take a different turn making the situation funny as the pen that she gives to Vicky doesn't work. The video starts with Vicky scrolling his phone and then, Ruhee comes in the frame. However, before he puts back his phone in his pocket, VicKat fans quickly notice something. The actor had put his wife Katrina's childhood pic on his phone's wallpaper which shows his unconditional love for his wife, Katrina.

See The Video:

Recently, there have been rumours about the couple as they are expecting their first child. During the trailer launch of 'Bad Newz', a reporter asked the question regarding this to which Vicky replied, “Abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska time aayega, we won’t be shying away from giving that news (For now, please enjoy Bad Newz. When the time is right, we won’t shy away from announcing the pregnancy news).” In 2021, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married to each other in Rajasthan.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will feature Ammy Virk, Tripti Dimri and Neha Dhupia alongside Vicky in the lead roles. 'Bad Newz' is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film 'Good Newwz' which featured Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz is all set to release in cinemas on July 19, 2024.

