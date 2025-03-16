Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava becomes the third highest-earning Hindi film | Deets Inside Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has started rocking the box office again today. Know how much the film has collected so far.

Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna's film Chhaava is at the end of its spectacular 5th weekend today. The film has created a stir at the box office for the last 30 days and now it seems that it will continue to create a stir at the box office until Salman Khan's Sikandar releases. Today is the 31st day of the film's release and Vicky's period drama rocked the box office. The initial data related to its earnings has also come out. So let's know how much the film has earned so far.

Box office collection of Chhaava

According to official figures, Chhaava earned Rs 540.38 crore in Hindi and Rs 11.80 crore in Telugu, making a total of 552.18 crore in 4 weeks. According to Sacnilk, the film earned 7.5 crores and 8 crores on the 29th and 30th day in Hindi and Telugu combined. This means that the total collection of the film in a month has become 567.68 crores. Now, Chhaava has earned 3.8 crores till 4:30 pm today and has made a great collection of 571.48 crores. These figures are not final yet and can witness some rise as well.

Chhaava moving from top 3 to top 2

Chhaava has secured its third place in the list of top 3 highest collections in Hindi films. The film has secured this place by breaking the record of Animal (Rs 553.87 crores) in the domestic box office collection. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (Rs 640.25 crores) is at the first position in this list and Stree 2 (Rs 597.99 crores) is at the second position. Chhaava still has about two more weeks. Seeing the speed of the film, it seems that the film can break the record of Stree 2 soon. Currently, the film is about 25 crores behind Shraddha Kapoor- Rajkumar Rao's film.

About Chhaava

Made on a budget of 130 crores, this film is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, whose role is played by Vicky Kaushal and his wife's role is played by Rashmika Mandanna. Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana are also in important roles in the film. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films.

