Ved Box Office Collection Day 8: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia's Marathi film witnesses extraordinary first week

Ved Box Office Collection Day 8: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Marathi film has emerged as impressive to the audience. It is also the actor's directorial debut. Ved is a remake of the Telugu film Majili. After registering a decent opening at Rs 2.25 crores, the growth on next consecutive days (Saturday – 3.25 crore, Sunday – 4.50 crore) had been remarkable. As per trade reports, Ved has made over Rs 20 crore in the first week of its release. During the week, Genelia and Riteish's film saw a slight drop but it still managed to gain its fair share of the audience.

Ved Box Office Report

Ved is doing record business for a Marathi film. The first week numbers of the film are in excess of Rs 20.67 crore and this is great. According to trade reports, on day 8, Ved raked in Rs 2.70 crores. After this, the total collection stands at Rs 23.37 crore. It is a very promising comeback for the duo after Mr Mummy, that emerged as a huge disaster theatrically.

About Ved

Not just Riteish and Genelia's chemistry but the film also has a special guest appearance of Salman Khan in the film. The superstar shot for a song in Ved.

The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)" Majili, on which Ved is based, featured former couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

