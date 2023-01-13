Ved Box Office Collection Day 14: Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut continues to mint steady money

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Riteish Deshmukh's Ved Box Office Collection Day 14

Ved Box Office Collection Day 14: With his first Marathi movie as a director, Riteish Deshmukh has once again proved his mettle. The actor has carved a niche for himself in comedy and now, he is on a journey to establish himself as a director. Ved is definitely helping him on this path. In the first week after its release on December 30, Ved garnered much praise and attention. It worked well at the box office and minted Rs 38.97 cr India net in 13 days. On Day 14 i.e. on Thursday, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza starrer Ved earned Rs 1.20 cr India net, according to the trade reports.

Ved collected Rs 20.67 cr in the first week of its release itself and now, after two weeks, the Marathi film garnered a total of Rs 40.17 cr. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs 15 cr, Ved is doing profits and has claimed to break many records when it comes to Marathi box office collections.

Watch Ved Trailer here-

About Ved Marathi Movie

Ved has more than one reason for fans to throng the cinema halls. It not only offers impeccable chemistry between Riteish and Genelia but also a special guest appearance of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar shot for a song in Ved. The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming months, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy 100% alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill.

