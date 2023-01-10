Ved Box Office Collection Day 11: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza's film witnesses big drop

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Poster of Ved featuring Riteish Deshmukh

Ved Box Office Collection Day 11: After a phenomenal weekend, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's film witnessed a big drop on Monday. As the film entered the second week of its release, the film managed to have an unprecedented weekend with earnings more than the weekday. However, on day 11, the film started to slow down.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the Marathi debut of Genelia saw a big drop at the ticket window. As per early trade reports, on the 11th day of its release, Ved managed to earn 2.50 Cr. The total collection of the film stands over Rs 33 Cr.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared details of Ved's second weekend collection on Twitter. He wrote: "#Marathi film #Ved continues its HEROIC RUN in Weekend 2… In fact, Weekend 2 [₹ 12.75 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 10 cr], biz jumps 27.50%… Growth on [second] Sat and Sun is PHENOMENAL… [Week 2] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.53 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 33.42 cr."

About Ved

Ved has more than one reason for fans to throng the cinema halls. It not only offers impeccable chemistry between Riteish and Genelia but also a special guest appearance of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar shot for a song in Ved.

The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

