Varun Dhawan's THIS funny reaction to paps' call makes netizens roll with laughter | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who tied the knot in 2021, have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family. Natasha gave birth to a daughter on June 3 and fans, and celebrities wished the couple blessings and happiness. Recently, a video of him in which he suddenly snatches fans for this funny reason is now going viral on social media. In the video going viral, Varun Dhawan is seen wearing a red T-shirt with matching shorts and a cap on his head.

When he comes out of the gym, the paps start clicking his pictures. During this, everyone is also seen congratulating him on becoming a father. When Varun started sitting in his car, he saw that a paparazzi was talking to his girlfriend on the phone, whose phone the actor suddenly snatches and talked to the paparazzi's girlfriend on the phone and says, 'He is busy right now.' After this, all the paparazzi present there start laughing loudly. Varun's funny style is also being liked by his fans. Fans are seen praising his style by commenting on the video.

Talking about the actor's work, Varun will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A Kaliswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is expected to have an entertaining story, impressive performances and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film will feature many actors including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

Varun Dhawan will also be seen with Samantha Prabhu in this much-talked-about series. Apart from these two, Sikandar Kher will also be seen playing an important role in Citadel. Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

Also Read: Kannada actor Darshan detained in Mysuru in connection with murder case

Also Read: 'The one and only...', Anupam Kher's moment with Rajinikanth goes viral | WATCH