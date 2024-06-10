Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' connection with 'Munjya', actor shares post-credit scene | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Bhediya and Munjya

Munjya featuring Abhay Verma, Mona Singh and Sharvari Wagh is a surprise in the world of horror-comedy, seamlessly blending supernatural elements. The film which was released on June 7 is performing well at the box office. Recently, Varun Dhawan's post has surprised and made fans more excited. The clip is now going viral on social media.

Varun Dhawan's cameo in the post-credit scene in Munjya is a surprise for the fans and wanted to see the audience's reaction. In the clip, Varun Dhawan is seen hiding behind a big rock in the jungle and has covered himself with leaves. He sees Abhishek Banerjee's character Janardan and asks him to help. He then throws some clothes towards Bhaskar. Bhaskar then wears the underwear and at that time the clip ends with a jump scare from Munjya. Fans took to the comment section and wrote, "Omg! Can't wait VD'. Another user wrote, "Maza aayega".

Munjya focuses on Munjya, a character from Konkan coast folklore. It is considered to be Hindi cinema's first venture with a CGI lead. Dinesh Vijan's production 'Munjya' is all set to hit the theatres on June 7. Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor Sharvari, Ae Watan Mere Watan actor Abhay Verma and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin famed actor Mona Singh are seen playing lead roles in the film.

Meanwhile on the work front, Varun Dhawan, Varun will soon be seen in 'Baby John'. Directed by A Kaliswaran and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is expected to have an entertaining story, impressive performances and adrenaline-pumping action scenes. Along with Varun Dhawan in the lead role, the film will feature many actors including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who tied the knot in 2021, have finally welcomed a baby girl to their family. Natasha have birth to a daughter on June 3 and fans and celebrities wished the couple blessings and happiness.

Also Read: Noor Malabika Das, best known for Kajol's series 'The Trial', dies by suicide

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding date and venue unveiled, know all details