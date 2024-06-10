Noor Malabika Das, best known for Kajol's series 'The Trial', dies by suicide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Noor Malabika Das

Former Qatar Airways air hostess and actress Noor Malabika Das has allegedly committed suicide. Police recovered her body from her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. Noor is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the bedroom fan. According to Mumbai police, the body of the actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police.

Noor Malabika Das gained recognition after working in the series The Trial starring Kajol as the lead. The show follows the story housewife who is forced to take full responsibility for her family after her husband is imprisoned over a corruption and sex scandal. The 32-year-old actress hails from Assam and has worked as a lead actress in several Hindi films and web series including Siskiyan, Walkman, Teetri Chutney, Jagnya Upay, Charmasukh, Dekhi Undekhi, Backroad Hulchul, etc.

Noor had over 163k followers on Instagram and she used to often share photos and videos to entertain her followers. Her latest post was five days back in which she shared a reel of herself. Along with the reel, she wrote in the caption, "There is only one face and that is @noormalabika1 matching with no one else nd I no need to see the mirror my beauty is according to your reflection.

She further added, "My mirror is the world sometimes it’s sweet, sometimes better, sometimes silly, sometimes playful, sometimes naughty, sometimes jolly, sometimes kind, sometimes cool, sometimes fire, sometimes childish, sometimes matured.. according to the swing." Fans too took to the comment section and expressed their shock and posted their condolences. One user wrote, "Rip, she was really beautiful". Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace"

She has also posted several posts including with actor Sudhanshu Pandey and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

