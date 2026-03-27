Varun Dhawan opens up about daughter Lara's DDH diagnosis: 'Ek pair lamba chota ho jaata hai jiski wajah...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan who was recently seen in Sunny Deol's war drama film Border 2 revealed that his daughter Lara was diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH), a condition that made it hard for her to walk properly.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on 24 January 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lara, on June 3, 2024.

In a conversation with Nikhil Taneja on his podcast Be A Man, Yaar!, Varun Dhawan revealed that after 1 and 1.5 years, she got diagnosed with Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip (DDH). Read on to know what he said about the condition in infants.

Varun Dhawan opens up about daughter Lara's DDH diagnosis

While talking about ageing parents and adulting, he opened up about the time when his daughter Lara got diagnosed with DDH. He said, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota ho jaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi ho jaati hai (One leg is shorter than the other, which causes the walk to be uneven) You can't walk or run properly"

He further added, "You get Arthritis early, slip disc early. West main iska bahut accha treatement hota hai birth pe hi India main har jagah nahi hai itna. But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hai jo iska care karte hain (In the West, there is very good treatment available right from birth, but in India, it’s not available everywhere. Still, there are very good doctors here who take care of it.)"

Border 2 actor also added, "She didn't need to do surgery. With one procedure they could put the hip back. But she had to be in a spica cast. That means she had to be in cast for 2.5 months. Which is extremely difficult. To put her in anaesthesia and then she woke up in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it."

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