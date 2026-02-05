Vadh 2 to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run: Films to watch in theatres this Friday A fresh lineup of films across different genres, including crime thrillers, comedy, and romance, is set to release this Friday, February 6, 2026. Here's a look at the films to watch in theatres this week.

The first week of February offers a variety of films for cinema lovers, with movies like Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra's Vadh 2 and the comedy-drama Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run and others releasing in theatres on February 6, 2026.

If you enjoy suspense thrillers, comedy dramas, and romantic films, this article is for you, as we’ve curated a list of Hindi films hitting the silver screens this Friday.

Films releasing in theatres this Friday

1. Vadh 2

The second instalment of 2022 film Vadh is releasing this Friday, February 6, 2026. The movie is about a determined police officer investigating an incident in a prison. His investigation becomes complicated when it involves a widowed guard and a prisoner about to be released. Vadh 2 is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu ad features Neena Gupta, Akshay Dogra, Yogita Bihani in key roles.

2. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run

The makers of the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! have decided to bring the series to the big screen as a movie. Directed by Shashank Bali, the comedy-drama film titled Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run will release this Friday. It stars Rohitash Gaud, Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

3. Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani

Another film arriving on the silver screens this week is Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani. Written and directed by Rudra Jadon, the movie tells the story of a manhole cleaner and a vegetable vendor who fall in love during their daily commute on a local train. The plot takes an unexpected turn when the woman suddenly stops meeting him, and the man begins searching for her.

The film stars Eshitta Singh, Sanjay Bishnoi, Hanuman Soni, Dhananjay Sardeshpande, and Prernaa Mohod in key roles.

Upcoming movies releasing in February's second week

Next week, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's film O'Romeo will hit theatres. It will also clash with Shanaya Kapoor' and Adarsh Gourav's Tu Yaa Main.

